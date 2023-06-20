Adele had one demand when buying Sylvester Stallone’s house

Adele is currently renovating her Los Angeles home, which used to belong to Sylvester Stallone. When speaking to the Wall Street Journal, Stallone revealed that Adele had one demand before completing the purchase.

Stallone claims Adele wanted to keep the Rocky Balboa statue that he had installed. He revealed that he initially wanted to keep the statue for himself. “But she said, ‘That’s a no deal. That’s gonna blow the whole deal.’” She wanted the statue,” he said. Despite keeping the prized item, Stallone claims Adele is doing great work on the home. “I like what she’s doing, she’s making it gorgeous.”

The Rocky statue is inspired by the character Stallone wrote and interpreted in the 1976 film. The project launched his career and made him one of the biggest action stars in the ‘80s, paving the way for the Hollywood icon that he is today.

Per TMZ, the statue overlooks the pool and is a part of the stunning $58 million mansion that Adele purchased earlier this month.

In other parts of the interview, Stallone discussed his family’s reality TV show, and explained why he’s so menacing towards his daughter’s boyfriends. “I know how these guys think. I happen to have been one,” he said. “I’m incredibly protective over my daughters, because I know it’s a dangerous planet. I don’t know how [women] do it, because you have to be on guard all the time.”

