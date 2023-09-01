Ivanka and Tiffany Trump’s rumored feud seems to be over: ‘People were so cruel’

The Trump family has had their share of speculations surrounding their relationship, especially between siblings. It’s no secret thatIvanka Trump has now started a new life chapter in Miami with her husband Jared Kushner and their kids, with many wondering if Tiffany Trump intended to become the new “First Daughter,” amid a rumored ongoing feud between the half-sisters.

However, it seems like there is a new update after their dad Donald Trump’s four indictments and the scrutiny of the presidential family following the media attention and their lives in the public eye. An insider to the family has revealed that this has made Ivanka and Tiffany grow closer despite claims that they had a rocky relationship in the past.

“They used to not get along but now they’re bonded over their shared trauma of being the most hated kids in America,” the close source revealed to People. “Going through that experience with their dad as president was awful for them, they hated it. People were so cruel. Especially about Tiffany’s looks.”

The source continued, “They want nothing to do with politics this time around, they never want to go through that again. They just want to chill in Miami.” Other sources have reported that Tiffany would be the “favorite” daughter if the former president is re-elected, but it seems the family is staying away from politics following the controversial moments they have endured.

Ivanka is the daughter of Trump from his relationship with the late Ivana Trump, and shares two siblings, Eric and Donald Jr. Meanwhile, Tiffany is the daughter of Trump and his second wife Marla Trump. The former president also shares a son, Barron, with his current wife Melania Trump.