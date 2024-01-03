Sarah Michelle Gellar shows off her incredible figure in a floral bikini

Sarah Michelle Gellar is having the time of her life while enjoying some relaxing moments by the beach. The 46-year-old actress shared her stylish vacation ensemble, wearing a floral bikini, paired with a wide-brimmed hat, and a nameplate necklace.

The star shared a series of pics from her vacation, including another chic one-piece yellow swimsuit and a casual outfit, posing with the sunset as the perfect background. “If I’ve left you unread…. Here is why. Vacation photo dump part one,” she wrote on Instagram.

©Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram





“Well now we all know what you did last summer,” one person wrote, joking about her role in the cult classic, while someone else commented, “Have you been cast in white lotus s3 yet.” The actress shared another set of photos, this time with her closest friends and family members.

©Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram





Sarah Michelle posed next to her husband Freddie Prinze, Jr., and their kids 13-year-old Charlotte and 10-year-old Rocky. “I just can’t believe Charlotte is already taller than you,” one fan wrote, while someone else commented, “The perfect couple.”

©Sarah Michelle Gellar/Instagram





The actress went on to share some of her favorite books at the moment, including The Fouth Wing by Rebecca Yarros and The New Couple in 5B by Lisa Unger, with many asking her if she could consider starting a book club with her fans.

The celebrity family welcomed 2024 by the beach, enjoying some fun moments during the holidays, with Sarah making sure to pack her most stylish tropical ensembles.

