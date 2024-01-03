Alessandra Ambrosio enjoys the sun in blue bikini while vacationing in Brazil

Alessandra Ambrosio is making the most out of her vacation in Brazil. The 42-year-old model looked stunning while enjoying the sun in Florianopolis with her family, taking some time to swim in the ocean and even playing beach tennis.

The fan-favorite model was all smiles spending the holiday season in Brazil with her closest friends and family members. Alessandra wore a chic blue bikini with a statement necklace. She was spotted going for a swim and enjoying some fun moments on the beach.

The model also shared some photos on social media, enjoying the sunset and posing with the beach as the perfect background. “Cheers to closed chapters and hello to new beginnings! I’m choosing to welcome it all,” she wrote on Instagram and added a clip of walking into the ocean and showing off her athletic figure.

Alessandra spent New Year’s Eve with her family, sharing a photo with her daughter Anja Ambrosio. The pair posed together wearing stunning champagne-colored ensembles, with Anja going for a strapless minidress and Alessandra wearing a sleeved dress.

The mother-daughter duo have a very close relationship, with the model recently sharing some fun moments from Anja’s 15th birthday back in August.

Alessandra organized a pool party for her daughter, where she was accompanied by her closest friends. “Happy 15th birthday my girl forever. Mom loves you to the moon and back!!!” she wrote on Instagram. “May all your dreams come true,” she added. “I am so proud of the woman you are becoming, I love you infinitely.”