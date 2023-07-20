Alessandra Ambrosio stuns in a purple bikini in Ibiza

Alessandra Ambrosio is having the best time with her family. The Brazilian model was photographed playing with her family in the water and looking stunning in a purple bikini that she paired with some sunglasses.

Ambrosio was photographed inside the water, in a purple bikini made out of a shimmery fabric. She looked happy to be inmersed in nature and like she was enjoying the company of her friends and family. The photo agency Grosby Group reports that Ambrosio was accompanied by her kids, Noah, 10, and Anja, 14.

Another photo showed her playing chicken fight with some friends, with her sitting on top of the shoulders of a friend and playfully tugging at another woman.

Ambrosio has been having a fun summer with her kids, whom she shares with her ex Jamie Mazur. She recently shared some photos alongside her kids of her stay at Kaya Palazzo Hotels, including a photo with her daughter Anja where they look incredibly similar.

Earlier this year, Ambrosio shared a video of her daughter’s high school graduation. In it, her daughter walks the stage to grab her diploma, with her yelling in excitement. As they call out Anja’s name, the speaker describes her as a “precocious and independent thinker” and “fun loving friend.”

“And in a blink of an eye… she’s is in high school!!!” Ambrosio captioned the post. “Proud of you my baby girl.”

