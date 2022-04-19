Here is how to get Alessandra Ambrosio’s hot Coachella look!

Festival season kicked off with Coachella but there will be other upcoming festivals this summer that will give us the opportunity to bust out our hottest bohemian-chic styles! We can get inspiration from all the celebrities we saw at Coachella, and if you need an outfit idea, search no more because we can show you how to get Brazilian-American supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio’s look.

On the first day of Coachella, Alessandra Ambrosio stunned everyone in a Hand Beaded Jumpsuit in White ($895) from the PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio collaboration.

©Courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio/Photo Credit: Inge Fonteyne





For the rest of the weekend, the 41-year old also wore the Metallic Trims Cropped Top in Silver ($495) and the matching Metallic Fringe Shorts in Silver ($495) paired with the Metallic Lace Duster ($295) while hanging out with her friends during at the festival in Indio, California.

©Courtesy of Alessandra Ambrosio/PatBO/Photo Credit: Inge Fonteyne





And if white is not your color, get inspiration from Vanessa Hudgens who brought Neon bright colors (pink and yellow) to the desert.