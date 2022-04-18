A-listers showed their style during the first weekend of 2022 Coachella. The world-known festival kicked off on April 15, gathering music and fashion fans in Indio, California. During two weekends, people will go down to the desert to have a good time while enjoying the live performances from an incredible lineup that includes Karol G, Harry Styles, Anitta, Billie Eilish, and The Weeknd, and many more.

After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, festival-goers undusted their bold and boho-chic looks and attended different buzzy parties complementing Coachella’s main attraction.

Every year people look forward to seeing the fashion, hair, and makeup statements celebrities wear. From Jared Leto to Kylie Jenner, find the celebrities‘ street styles during weekend one.