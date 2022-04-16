Coachella 2022 is finally here. After an extended absence due to COVID-19 measures, celebrities’ favorite musical festival is back and better than ever. The festival kicked off this April 15th and is hosted in the desert in California featuring an incredibly packed and talented lineup that includes Billie Eilish, Anitta, Harry Styles, The Weeknd, and more.

Scroll down to have a look at some of the Hollywood stars that are making Coachella their weekend plans: