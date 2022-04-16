Anitta’s Coachella debut was the world’s #1 trending topic

Anitta accomplished one of her most significant achievements yet. This past Friday, she performed at Coachella, having one of the evening’s leading performances and becoming the number one trending topic in the world.

Anitta teased her performance on her Instagram, where she shared a variety of Brazilean highlights, implying that her performance would have her country in the forefront. She delivered, wit her dancers taking the stage with Sergio Mendes “Mas Que Nada” playing in the background. Anitta was then introduced by Snoop Dogg as the girl from Rio. The set matched her style, featuring a view of Brazilian favelas on screen and plenty of the country’s iconography.

Fans dubbed her performance “Anichella,” which brought Brazil to the stage and had plenty of surprises for audience members. Anitta wore three outfits, including a yellow, green and blue suit – the colors of the Brazilian flag – that was instantly memorable. She performed alongside Diplo and Saweetie, singing some of her biggest hits and dancing along to her TikTok challenge, which counted with millions of people’s participations. As fans of Anitta expected, she delivered a performance that showcased an ecclectic mix of genres, languages and styles.

Earlier this week, Anitta released her latest record, “Versions of Me,” which includes songs alongside Cardi B, Myke Towers, and more. It’s a perfect encapsulation of a thoroughly global artist, one who sings in a variety of languages and appeals to people from places all over the world.

Anitta made the best of her Coachella performance and delivered something that will be remembered for years to come.