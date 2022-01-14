Heidi Klum and Snoop Dogg team up to deliver a fun dance song

Heidi Klum just added another skill to her roster. The model and TV host teamed up with Snoop Dogg to produce a single, called “Chai Tea with Heidi.”

Released today, the song marks Heidi and Snoop’s first musical collaboration. The song is a dance track and was produced by WeddingCake, a DJ duo made up of Devon Culiner and Tom Kaulitz, who is Klum’s husband. While Heidi is not normally known as a musical star, “Chai Tea with Heidi” is her second musical endeavor, following the holiday song “Wonderland,” released in 2006. “Chai Tea” samples Rod Stewart’s famous 1983 song, “Baby Jane,” with Heidi singing some of its lyrics.

Heidi announced the collaboration with Snoop on her Instagram this past October, on the date of his birthday. The post features photos of Snoop and Heidi, with the two posing together in his studio, wearing stylysh sweatshirts.

The song was Heidi’s idea, who called Snoop in order to collaborate. “I am a huge Snoop Dogg fan and I figured I needed to go big or go home,” she said in an interview with The Sun. “I contacted him about the idea and, to my surprise and delight, he invited me to come to his studio. I love a song that makes people want to dance and have fun... and Snoop helped deliver just that.”