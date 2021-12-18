Heidi Klum shares throwback to her 17-year-old self, when she dreamed of modeling

Heidi Klum shared a serious throwback, back when she was 17 years old and was only dreaming of modeling. She also makes fun of her lipliner use.

“17 years old,dreaming about being a Model,” Heidi wrote. “I went a little heavy on the lipliner.”

Heidi, originally from Germany, is one of the most notorious models in the world, someone who’s become an industry icon. Heidi has also boosted the career of dozens of designers from all over the world thanks to her TV shows like “Project Runway” and “Making The Cut.” Before all of that though, Klum became one of the most prominent models of the ‘90s through hard work, winning the “Model 92” beauty contest in Germany. She beat 25,000 contestants and earned a contract with Metropolitan Models.

Her daughter, Leni Klum is now following in her footsteps, starting her career in fashion at the age of 17. “I've been helping her with deals and she has so many things in the pipeline. It's really exciting. She's doing the things I was always dreaming to do!” said Heidi in an interview with People Magazine. “I said to her, at the end of the day, you have to be happy with yourself. And don't do anything you don't want to do. It's okay to say no.”