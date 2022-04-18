Coachella fashion queen Vanessa Hudgens brings neons to the desert

After a two-year hiatus, Vanessa Hudgens is returning to her throne as the queen of Coachella.

The actress has always been one of fans’ favorite festival attendees, always showing off her ethereal looks while spending time out in the desert. Though the pandemic made the famous Indio, CA festival cancel their 2020 and 2021 editions, Hudgens picked up right where she left off by jetting off to Coachella Valley for its 2022 return.

On the first day of the 3-day festival, the High School Musical alum wore a custom creation by designer Natalia Fedner. According to reports from E! News, the standout piece was handcrafted from more than 900 feet of linked chain, styled up with a cut-out swimsuit underneath, combat boots, straw hat and a Valentino handbag.

For the other two days in the desert, the actress expressed herself through neon colors, rocking a hot pink matching set on Saturday and a neon yellow dress on Sunday.

“It’s just such a fun place to dress however you want and I definitely do,” Vanessa told E! News of her festival style during an interview at Caliwater’s booth inside Expo West. She went on to admit that she thinks her “Queen of Coachella” nickname is “adorable.”

“It’s really nice to be seen,” she told the outlet. “That’s what we all want: to be seen and feel safe to express ourselves. Coachella has always been a place where I’ve felt safe to express myself.”