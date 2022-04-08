The sixth sense? Vanessa Hudgens reveals she see and hear ghosts

Vanessa Hudgens reveals she has had “a lot” of paranormal experiences. The singer and actress said she embraced her gift of seeing and hearing ghosts. “I’ve accepted the fact that I see things, and I hear things,” she said on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.”

“The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, ‘No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it,‘” the 33-year-old star said, sharing more details about her alleged supernatural powers.

Vanessa Hudgens attends Sony Pictures‘ “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” Los Angeles Premiere on July 22, 2019 in Hollywood, California.

“I remember getting ready for school when I was eight years old, and there was, like, you know those ducks that you pull [the string]? It’s a toy. There was one of those on the dining room table, and I started walking, and it just started going alongside me,” she shared.

To learn more about her abilities, the former Disney Channel star embarked on her “first real paranormal investigation.” Vanessa used her “favorite” device, the “spirit box,” a piece of equipment used in ghost hunting and parapsychology, to record sounds that are interpreted as spirit voices. “Something about the electricity that it creates allows spirits to speak through it,” she explained.

In 2021 Hudgens told People that she encountered a spirit while she was shooting Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in North Carolina. “North Wilmington is one of the oldest, most haunted places in North America,” she said. “I was chasing around my ghost for, like, 10 minutes solid, and then it got way too freaky, and I just left,” she said. “I feel like [the ghost] might have lost a husband at war, and she’s waiting for her man to come back to her. It was definitely a female spirit. I could tell,” she added.