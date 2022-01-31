Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a vacation with friends, cactus water, and a bright bikini

Vanessa Hudgens is living her best life. The actress recently went on a vacation with her friends Vince Rossi and GG Magree and her brand CaliWater and they enjoyed blue sunny skies in their bikinis. On Monday Hudgens shared a gallery of photos from the trip with the caption, “@caliwater adventures.”
Hudgens looked toned and fit in a turquoise White Fox Swim bikini which she accessorized with a headscarf, bucket hat, shell necklace, and Cartier bracelet.
The Princess Switch star also shared an amazing video of a whale breaching where you can hear an excited Hudgens in the back.
Hudgens is the co-founder of CaliWater which is made from the bright pink fruit of the prickly pear. The venture came from her utter dislike of water, as the actress says she has fainted twice from dehydration, per Shape. As noted by Insider, cactus water contains electrolytes and has been used as a natural treatment for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, constipation, and pain. However, be careful not to chug the drink in too high of a dose because it could have a laxative effect.
As for how Hudgens stays so fit? She told Shape in October she loves to do squats with a rack and adds as much weight as she can to the bar, “That’s empowering,” she said. She also works her muscles on a Pilates reformer.
The Tick Tick Boom star also seems to have a healthy relationship with food as a pescatarian. “I eat two bigger meals a day instead of three. Breakfast typically has avocado, maybe vegan sausage, and a piece of healthy bread,” she explained. And for dinner, she doesn’t say no to any cravings. “Dinner depends on my mood. I let myself have what I want. If that‘s a big bowl of spaghetti with clams and a glass of wine, then that’s what I‘m eating. Sometimes I crave a salad, and I’ll make a big one with nuts and goat cheese and salmon. Other times, it‘s tacos and a margarita,” she explained.
For the actress, she’s learned listening to her body is when she is happiest. “I’ve learned that when I try to be super conscientious of everything I put into my mouth, all I can think about is food. But when I listen to my body and eat what I want, that‘s when I’m happiest,” the 33-year-old continued.