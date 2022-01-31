Vanessa Hudgens enjoys a vacation with friends, cactus water, and a bright bikini

Hudgens is the co-founder of CaliWater which is made from the bright pink fruit of the prickly pear. The venture came from her utter dislike of water, as the actress says she has fainted twice from dehydration, per Shape. As noted by Insider, cactus water contains electrolytes and has been used as a natural treatment for conditions such as type 2 diabetes, constipation, and pain. However, be careful not to chug the drink in too high of a dose because it could have a laxative effect.

As for how Hudgens stays so fit? She told Shape in October she loves to do squats with a rack and adds as much weight as she can to the bar, “That’s empowering,” she said. She also works her muscles on a Pilates reformer.

The Tick Tick Boom star also seems to have a healthy relationship with food as a pescatarian. “I eat two bigger meals a day instead of three. Breakfast typically has avocado, maybe vegan sausage, and a piece of healthy bread,” she explained. And for dinner, she doesn’t say no to any cravings. “Dinner depends on my mood. I let myself have what I want. If that‘s a big bowl of spaghetti with clams and a glass of wine, then that’s what I‘m eating. Sometimes I crave a salad, and I’ll make a big one with nuts and goat cheese and salmon. Other times, it‘s tacos and a margarita,” she explained.

For the actress, she’s learned listening to her body is when she is happiest. “I’ve learned that when I try to be super conscientious of everything I put into my mouth, all I can think about is food. But when I listen to my body and eat what I want, that‘s when I’m happiest,” the 33-year-old continued.