Vanessa Hudgens is ready to ring in 2022 with her boyfriend of one year Cole Tucker

Vanessa Hudgens and her boyfriend Cole Tucker have officially made it past the 365-day mark and are ready to ring in 2022 together. On Wednesday the actress shared a photo with her MLB boo with the caption, “1 year down.” “Love you,” she added. Hudgens looks a bit blurry in the picture but their smiles look happily in love.

The couple celebrated Christmas together and the actress shared an adorable photo with her man in front of the Christmas tree. She looked cute in a onesie and comfy white slippers while he looked like an athlete in sweatpants, a Cardinals long sleeve sweatshirt and beanie.

Considering it’s only been a year, it‘s no surprise that they are still taking it slow when it comes to wedding bells. An insider told Us Magazine that the couple is very much in love but the successful actress is still committed to her career first. “They are very in love. They have gotten to the point of their relationship where they have gotten serious and are committed to each other,” a source told the outlet. “However, Vanessa is also committed to her career and not in that headspace right now where she’s focusing on marriage,” they added.

Considering Hudgens is a beautifully powerful and independent businesswoman it‘s no surprise her 25-year-old boyfriend is “quite the romantic,” according to the source.

The couple still hasn’t moved in together but according to the insider, that is “the next step.” Since they are both busy and hot it‘s a good thing they have an understanding. “They are super understanding of each other’s careers and give each other space to be free and thrive,” Us Weekly’s insider said.

People that have been in the industry for a while will often give the advice, “good luck finding someone that’s not pursuing the same kind of dreams or they will never understand” and it looks like that‘s something the couple has. “They both have accepted the fact that their lives, including their relationship, are in the spotlight despite both of them being private. They really make an effort to see each other as much as they can but also miss each other when they are apart - it makes their reunions that much more special and meaningful,” the source explained.