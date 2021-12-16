Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker spend her birthday in Disneyland

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are going strong. She shared an adorable photo on social media, featuring the two kissing in front of the Disney castle, which was beautifully decorated for the holiday season. The visit was made to celebrate Vanessa’s 33rd birthday.
“Most magical place on earthhhhh 🥰🥰🥰🥳,” Vanessa captioned the post which is made up of a variety of images. Vanessa is seen wearing a Disney visor with Mickey Mouse ears on and posing alongside her friends, Cole and her mom, as they spent time in Disneyland’s most famous attractions, including the new Star Wars section. The last photo of her post features Vanessa’s whole party, made up of 17 people, all squeezed in together in front of the Star Wars’ Millennium Hawk ship.
Vanessa celebrated her birthday on December 14th, when she posted a photo of herself getting her makeup done. “Happy birthday to me 🥳🥰❤️ thanks everyone for all the birthday wishessss 🥰🥰🤟🏽,” she wrote. Over the past couple of days, Vanessa has been celebrating the season by singing karaoke and spending lots of time with her friends and loved ones.
Vanessa and Cole started dating in late 2020. The two met on a Zoom meditation group, where Vanessa was the first to reach out. “I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ‘Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said in an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.
This year, Vanessa starred in the Netflix films “The Princess Switch 3,” and “Tick… Tick… Boom!” The latter has quickly become an awards contender, earning a variety of prestigious nominations, including the Golden Globes, where Andrew Garfield was nominated for Best Actor and the film itself for Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy.