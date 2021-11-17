Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Vanessa Hudgens has been out in New York City this week promoting two of her Netflix projects, Tick, Tick…Boom! and The Princess Switch 3. The 32-year-old High School Musical actress has been making the rounds, from attending the premiere is a stunning evening gown to making apperances on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and The View.
Vanessa Hudgens recreates iconic ‘Bring it On’ scene
Since she’s arrived in the Big Apple, the brunette star has looked fabulous with a couple of black and white outfits, a fuchsia pink ensemble and a black leather dress. We especially loved the retro inspired outfit she wore on her TV appearances. She had a very 60s look with a black and white, checkered halter mini dress with knee-high white leather go-go boots with stiletto heels.
Scroll below to see all the fashionable looks from Vanessa Hudgens this week.
