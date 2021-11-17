Vanessa Hudgens has been out in New York City this week promoting two of her Netflix projects, Tick, Tick…Boom! and The Princess Switch 3. The 32-year-old High School Musical actress has been making the rounds, from attending the premiere is a stunning evening gown to making apperances on the “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and The View.

Since she’s arrived in the Big Apple, the brunette star has looked fabulous with a couple of black and white outfits, a fuchsia pink ensemble and a black leather dress. We especially loved the retro inspired outfit she wore on her TV appearances. She had a very 60s look with a black and white, checkered halter mini dress with knee-high white leather go-go boots with stiletto heels.

Scroll below to see all the fashionable looks from Vanessa Hudgens this week.