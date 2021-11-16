Vanessa Hudgens stunned NYC crowds with sexy black leather dress and coat

Vanessa Hudgens really has the IT factor! The 32-year-old actress and singer started the week on Monday by turning heads while out in New York City promoting her upcoming Netflix film Tick, Tick... BOOM!
The beautiful High School Musical star stepped out looking chic and sexy, wearing a full leather outfit that consisted of a leather dress with a scoop neckline that exposed a bit a of cleavage and a matching black leather trench coat.
Vanessa also had a trendy high pony tail, similar the glamourus hairdo Khloe Kardashian wore to Simon Huck’s wedding this past weekend. She was truly a knockout and looked incredible while out and about in the big apple.
The star posted two sets of photos on her Instagram and thanked her team for the glam shot and amazing look and makeup. She captioned it, “Can’t forget the glam shot lol ✌🏽.” The IG account of the her film also responded with three fire emojis.
Starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda,“Tick Tick Boom” - the adaptation of Larson‘s autobiographical musical, will premiere in theaters on November 12, 2021 and will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, November 19.