Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker make their red carpet debut

Vanessa Hudgens’ new film, “Tick, Tick… Boom!” held its premiere on Wednesday in Los Angeles, at AFI Fest. She was accompanied by her boyfriend, the professional baseball player Cole Tucker, marking the couple’s first appearance on a red carpet together.

©GettyImages



The couple looked happy and supportive of eachother.

Vanessa looked incredibly with a white frilly dress that she paired with dark and pronounced makeup. She wore her hair in a stylish long braid. Cole wore an all-black outfit, made up of an elegant-looking suit and some boots.

©GettyImages



Vanessa looked elegant with a white dress with patterns on it.

Vanessa and Cole officially announced their relationship on Valentine’s Day of this year. Since, they both have been very open about their relationship. “I got a girlfriend and she’s cool. She’s awesome, I love her,” said Cole in an MLB spring training interview.

Vanessa spoke up about the first time the two met, how their relationship first started and how she made the first move, contacting him through his DMs. “Me and Cole met on a Zoom meditation group. Very random, yes,” she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “He’s just kind of perfect for me. I am [happy]. I really am. I think that it’s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen all the more.”