Vanessa Hudgens recreates iconic ‘Bring it On’ scene

Vanessa Hudgen’s Instagram is going through a Halloween makeover. The singer and actress has been posting a variety of costumes, including one from the iconic movie “Bring It On.”

In one of the most recent videos she posted, Vanessa and her friend Georgina Magree are seen faithfully recreating the chant from “Bring It On,” released in 2000 and starring Kirsten Dunst and Eliza Dushku. While the outfits that Vanessa and Georgina are dark green and the original film look are red, we’ll give them some creative license since it’s Halloween and she appears to want to keep things spooky and witchy.

Vanessa and GG sign and choreograph the chant perfectly, knowing every word of it, only breaking character when the video is over and they start giggling. “One of the many costumes and of course @ggmagree and I had to do a routine 😝,” Vanessa captioned the post.

Since the start of October Vanessa has been posting only black and white photos, staying in theme for the duration of the month. Her posts include selfies in all sorts of fall get-ups and spooky quotes from movies like “Beetlejuice.” Even her profile’s description is within theme, reading “🎃🖤Tis the season to be spooky🖤🕷”