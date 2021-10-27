Vanessa Hudgens lets us inside her stunning Los Feliz home

Vanessa Hudgens is giving us a more intimate look at her life, showing off the Los Angeles oasis she calls home.

Like so many celebs before her, the High School Musical star let the people over at Architectural Digest into her house, showing off all of the work she’s put into it since she purchased the Los Feliz property in 2018.

She spent five years searching for the Georgian colonial house before making the jump, finally finding her perfect match.

“There were so many things about it that struck me,” she told AD. “Walking through the gate and seeing this house covered in ivy, surrounded by olive trees, it was like I had been transported to France or Italy. It felt like such an escape.”

The home was built by the director Cecile B. DeMille in 1922, purportedly for his mistress. Prior to Hudgens buying the property, it was owned by the actor Gary Oldman, who put in 18th-century French oak floors.

“I wanted an old home,” the actress explained. “To me, there’s something so romantic about that, a home with character and quirks. I love the old Hollywood elements: The Art Deco air vents, the chandelier over the staircase, the yard that feels like a park.”

She continued, “I had a Pinterest board of homes that I loved and when I looked at it, I realized that all of the photos were of historic homes.”

After buying the house in 2018, Vanessa hired the interior designer Jake Arnold to remodel the primary suite. Then, during the pandemic, she decided to get more personal, taking on the task of renovating the kitchen herself.