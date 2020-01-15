Vanessa Hudgens stuns in her first red carpet appearance since split from Austin Butler

Yesterday marked a sad day for believers of true love—Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler called it quits after nine (yes, nine!) years together. Neither of the two have yet to comment on the breakup. However, the actress did make a fashion statement mere hours after the sad news broke when she attended the premiere of her new flick Bad Boys For Life. Vanessa ARRIVED looking like a flawless angel that is most definitely living her best life.

©GettyImages



Vanessa Hudgens wore a gorgeous gown at the Bad Boy For Life Hollywood premiere

Held at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, Vanessa walked the red carpet wearing a gorgeous white Georges Hobeika dress that featured a thigh high split as well as feathery details. She paired the outfit with black Casadei pumps, Gismondi jewels and a Hollywood-approved hairstyle done by celebrity hairstylist Chad Wood. In one photo she shared on her stories, the 31-year-old star wrote, “I lived my best life.”

Loading the player...

This red carpet appearance took place hours after Us Weekly confirmed the news of the couple’s breakup. “Vanessa and Austin are officially broken up, and Vanessa has been telling those close to her about their breakup,” a source revealed to the publication. The two began dating in 2011 after they met on the set of High School Musical. Fans speculated the two were split since it had been some time since either of them posted a picture together on their social media profiles. The last time Vanessa posted a picture was for Halloween 2019. After that, she seemingly celebrated her birthday on December 13 without Austin.

©GettyImages



The 31-year-old actress walked the carpet hours after news broke that she and Austin Butler had split

She previously spoke to Women's Health about their nine-year relationship. "We both respect, trust and admire each other. It’s so solid now because I feel strong as an independent woman. I am very self-reliant, but it’s nice to have a best friend you can share victories with as well as losses.” One thing is for sure—Vanessa may have broken up with her boyfriend, but she is currently thriving.



Related Video: Red Carpet at the People's Choice Awards Loading the player...