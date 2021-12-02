Vanessa Hudgens says her and boyfriend Cole Tucker have ‘very different’ interests

Vanessa Hudgens is opening up about her romance with boyfriend Cole Tucker.

The High School Musical star appeared on the digital cover of Glamour U.K.’s December 2021 issue, where she talked about her relationship with the 25-year-old baseball player.

“He’s his own person,” Vanessa told the outlet. “Our interests are very different, but our fundamentals are the same. He’s goofy and I’m very goofy. None of us take ourselves too seriously.”

The actress went on to note another factor in their success as a couple.

“My group of friends are the most unique and expressive and dramatic group of people you may ever meet,” she continued. “And for some people that is way too much. But we support each other’s quirks and weirdnesses. I mean, my friends and I talk in accents all day long [or] in baby voices.”

Hudgens continued, “It is about embracing your sparkle, finding what makes you unique and celebrating that. And I feel like it takes a while to get there.”

In a unique meet-cute, Hudgens and Tucker met through a Zoom mediation group. After that, the actress was the one who made the first move thereafter.

“If I want something or someone, I’m going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, ’Hey, it was nice to meet you.’ So I think there is no shame in making the first move,” she said on the Drew Barrymore Show back in May. “Why wait for someone else to give you what you want?”

Tucker and Hudgens first made their relationship Instagram official in February, posting a photo of them kissing. Last month, the couple took the next stop in their relationship by making their red carpet debut at the Los Angeles premiere of her film, Tick Tick...BOOM!

Earlier this year, Vanessa told Entertainment Tonight of her boyfriend: “He’s just kind of perfect for me.”

“I am [happy]. I really am,” she explained at the time. “I think that it‘s also so important to stay grateful for everything that you have in life. I’ve been making that a priority, and I feel like it‘s just been making magic happen all the more.”