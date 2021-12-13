West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, Javier Bardem, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, more score Golden Globe nominations

The show will go on, even if NBC is not broadcasting it! On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes. Belfast and The Power of the Dog lead the pack with seven nominations each. West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler scored her first nod, as did In the Heightsactor Anthony Ramos.
The awards show, which celebrates the best in film and television, is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2022. Back in May, NBC said that they would not air the 2022 Golden Globes. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement at the time (via Variety). “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”
A press release for the awards show noted on Monday that over the last eight months, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has “completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more.” The HFPA also recently admitted “their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”
Continue reading to see who is up for a Golden Globe:
Best Motion Picture – Drama
- Belfast
- CODA
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
- Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
- Lady Gaga, House of Gucci
- Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
- Mahershala Ali, Swan Song
- Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
- Will Smith, King Richard
- Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Cyrano
- Don’t Look Up
- Licorice Pizza
- Tick, Tick... Boom!
- West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Marion Cotillard, Annette
- Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza
- Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up
- Emma Stone, Cruella
- Rachel Zegler, West Side Story
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up
- Peter Dinklage, Cyrano
- Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!
- Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza
- Anthony Ramos, In the Heights
Best Motion Picture – Animated
- Encanto
- Flee
- Luca
- My Sunny Maad
- Raya and the Last Drago
Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)
- Compartment No. 6
- Drive My Car
- The Hand of God
- A Hero
- Parallel Mothers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Caitríona Balfe, Belfast
- Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
- Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
- Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
- Ruth Negga, Passing
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
- Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar
- Jamie Dornan, Belfast
- Ciarán Hinds, Belfast
- Troy Kotsur, CODA
- Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
- Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
- Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
- Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
- Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Licorice Pizza
- Belfast
- The Power of the Dog
- Don’t Look Up
- Being the Ricardos
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
- The French Dispatch
- Encanto
- The Power of the Dog
- Parallel Mothers
- Dune
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
- King Richard’s “Be Alive” — Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson
- Encanto’s “Dos Oruguitas”— Lin-Manuel Miranda
- Belfast’s “Down to Joy” — Van Morrison
- Respect’s “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” — Carole King, Jennifer Hudson, Jamie Hartman
- No Time to Die’s “No Time to Die” — Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best Television Series – Drama
- Lupin
- The Morning Show
- Pose
- Squid Game
- Succession
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
- Uzo Aduba, In Treatment
- Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
- Christine Baranski, The Good Fight
- Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid‘s Tale
- Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Pose
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
- Brian Cox, Succession
- Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
- Omar Sy, Lupin
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- The Great
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Reservation Dogs
- Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Issa Rae, Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
- Jean Smart, Hacks
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
- Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
- Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Dopesick
- Impeachment: American Crime Story
- Maid
- Mare of Easttown
- The Underground Railroad
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Jessica Chastain, Scenes From a Marriage
- Cynthia Erivo, Genius
- Elizabeth Olsen, WandaVision
- Margaret Qualley, Maid
- Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
- Paul Bettany, WandaVision
- Oscar Isaac, Scenes From a Marriage
- Michael Keaton, Dopesick
- Ewan McGregor, Halston
- Tahar Rahmi, The Serpent
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
- Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick
- Andie MacDowell, Maid
- Sarah Snook, Succession
- Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
- Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin, Succession
- Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
- Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso
- O Yeong-su, Squid Game