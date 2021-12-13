West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler, Javier Bardem, Ben Affleck, Lady Gaga, more score Golden Globe nominations

The show will go on, even if NBC is not broadcasting it! On Monday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominations for the 79th annual Golden Globes. Belfast and The Power of the Dog lead the pack with seven nominations each. West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler scored her first nod, as did In the Heightsactor Anthony Ramos.

The awards show, which celebrates the best in film and television, is scheduled to take place on January 9, 2022. Back in May, NBC said that they would not air the 2022 Golden Globes. “We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement at the time (via Variety). “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

A press release for the awards show noted on Monday that over the last eight months, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has “completely overhauled their bylaws, implementing sweeping changes from top to bottom that address ethics and code of conduct, diversity, equity and inclusion, governance, membership and more.” The HFPA also recently admitted “their largest and most diverse class to date of 21 new members, all of whom are first-time Golden Globe voters.”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Belfast

CODA

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Cyrano

Don’t Look Up

Licorice Pizza

Tick, Tick... Boom!

West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard, Annette

Alain Haim, Licorice Pizza

Jennifer Lawrence, Don’t Look Up

Emma Stone, Cruella

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio, Don’t Look Up

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick... Boom!

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Anthony Ramos, In the Heights

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Encanto

Flee

Luca

My Sunny Maad

Raya and the Last Drago

Best Motion Picture — Non-English Language (Formerly Foreign Language)

Compartment No. 6

Drive My Car

The Hand of God

A Hero

Parallel Mothers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Ruth Negga, Passing

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck, The Tender Bar

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture