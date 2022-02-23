Vanessa Hudgens has a successful day thrifting at the Los Feliz Flea market

Vanessa Hudgens has an incredible sense of style, and now we know one place she finds her cute vintage clothes- the flea market. The actress hit up one of the trendiest spot in Los Angeles, visiting The Los Feliz Flea. She looked effortlessly chic in a tank top, hot pink shorts, and platform sneakers.

Hudgens made sure she didn’t miss any hidden gems and left holding several bags.



The Los Feliz Flea is L.A.’s biggest Saturday market. According to their site, they have over 180 vendors selling curated vintage finds, antiques and collectibles, art and more. They also have gourmet food trucks, music and are super pet friendly!