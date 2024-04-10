Vanessa Hudgens shows off her baby bump in bodycon dress during date night with her husband

Vanessa Hudgens surprised the world at the 2024 Oscars, after revealing her pregnancy wearing a stunning all-black ensemble. The actress showed off her baby bump at the time, wearing a sheer dress and posing on the red carpet. Following her pregnancy debut, Vanessa went on to make headlines for more fashion moments.

This time the actress wore a stunning brown bodycon dress during her date night with her husband Cole Tucker. The skintight dress featured long sleeves and a tight slit, paired with a gold bracelet, small hoop earrings and diamond rings.

Vanessa also showed her perfectly manicured nails in neon green and posed for a mirror selfie, which she later shared on social media with her fans and followers. She recently documented her fun moments over the weekend at Wrestlemania, enjoying the match and being accompanied by Cole and their friends.

“Wellllll that was the best weekend ever. Thank you wwe for having us at #wrestlemania. Loved every. Single. Minute,” she wrote on Instagram. “You look like the happiest human on the planet,“ one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Aw her husband really radiates happy chill energy,” adding, “Vanessa darling you are the best and I’m so happy that you had great time!!!! Love ya.”

Back in March Vanessa wore a flowy dress with a floral pattern at a Caliwater event in Los Angeles. Vanessa was all smiles surrounded by her celebrity friends while promoting the brand. “It is the most beautiful thing ever in a relationship to be that open and vulnerable and raw in front of all of the people you love proclaiming your love,” she said to Vogue about her marriage to Cole.

“[Writing my own vows] was important to me,” she said to the publication about their wedding. “I would also say to everyone: Write your own vows and read them.”