Alessandra Ambrosio shares gorgeous photos at Cannes

Alessandra Ambrosio has been making the most of her time in Cannes. The Brazilian supermodel is a big fan of the film festival, enjoying its luxurious and elegant ambiance and the opportunity to wear bold and innovative looks. She shared some photos on her Instagram, stunning her followers.

“Heure d’or,” she captioned the post, referring to the golden hour in display in the photographs. The images show off Ambrosio in a gorgeous gown with pink florals, designed by Elie Saab. The post shows different angles of her dress and a beautiful view of the French coast.

Alessandra was attending the “Celebration of Women in Film Gala,” which was attended by a variety of actresses and models, including Naomie Harries,Naomi Campbell, Sara Sampaio, and more.

©GettyImages



The gown is innovative, yet still elegant and classical.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with Ambrosio on her Cannes outfits and the inspiration behind her looks. “My main inspirations when thinking of what to wear for the festival are my favorite fashion icons Sophia Loren, Brigitte Bardot, Grace Kelly and Elizabeth Taylor, but I always add my own twist on the look. It is one of the only places where you can go big or classic, as well as experiment with colors, details and unique designs,” she explained.

When speaking about Cannes and the difference between it and the other prestigious and revered film festivals, Ambrosio said, “This is the ultimate film festival. I just love how charming the French Riviera is. When you mix that charm with amazing films and people from all over the world, it creates an unforgettable experience.”