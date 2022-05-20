Brazilian model Alessandra Ambrosio looks like a vision wearing a plunging dress in Cannes
The Latina bombshell rocked a white and cream plunging dress with a ruffled skirt and cutouts

By Shirley Gómez -New York

Alessandra Ambrosio’s Cannes street style is unmatched! The Brazilian model looks like a vision in her latest look. The Latina bombshell rocked a white and cream plunging dress with a ruffled skirt and cutouts.

The 41-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel was captured walking outside the Martinez Hotel. The model is in France enjoying the 75th Annual Cannes Film Festival.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Ambrosio glammed by leaving her effortless waves down and protecting her eyes with a pair of shades.

Alessandra Ambrosio is seen during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France.

Alessandra completed her look with minimal jewelry. She rocked pearly earrings, a ring, and a watch.

It seems that Alessandra loves textured outfits with a bohemian-chic style. The model rocked outfits during Coachella with a similar aesthetic. Ambrosio wore a Metallic Trims Cropped Top in Silver ($495) and the matching Metallic Fringe Shorts in Silver ($495) paired with the Metallic Lace Duster ($295) from the PatBO x Alessandra Ambrosio collaboration while hanging out with her friends during the festival in Indio, California.

