Why Eva Longoria wore a $40 dress to her first Cannes Film Festival

Eva Longoria had some wise words to share about her first Cannes Film Festival red carpet! The actress attended the event in a stunning sparkly gold gown back in 2005, and she recently revealed the surprising price of the dress.

During a recent interview with People, the Hollywood star revealed that at the time she “had no idea what Cannes was” and she didn’t pay much attention to luxurious or overpriced gowns, explaining that for her, “It’s not the dress, it’s the woman who wears the dress.”

“Nobody would’ve known it was a $40 dress,” she declared. And the photos of the event speak for themselves, because Eva looked like a million bucks, accessorizing her look with minimal gold jewelry.

“I was like, I’ll just wear this one, this knit gold, that feels right,” she said about choosing her outfit, on the same year the popular show ‘Desperate Housewives’ premiered, becoming an instant success and having all eyes on her.

She also revealed that she purchased the dress in a boutique on Melrose Avenue, and while walking the red carpet she was asked who she was wearing by the president for L’Oréal Paris

“I was like, What do you mean? It’s mine,” she responded in confusion, “Everybody just loved the dress, and I was like, it’s just from Melrose!”

Fast-forward to 2022, Eva attended the first day of the highly anticipated Film Festival and wore a see-through black dress from Alberta Ferretti’s Autumn-Winter 2022 collection, paired it with heeled sandals, an ankle bracelet and silver sparkles.

And while she had a different choice in mind, she knew she had to wear Ferreti’s design after seeing it for the first time, describing it as “spectacular.”

Longoria then walked the red carpet with a disco ball silver dress by Cristina Ottaviano for the premiere of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ where Tom Cruise was happily surprised with the honorary Palme d’Or award.