Eva Longoria wowed us in a sheer bustier and stylish orange power suit

The iconic 75th annual Cannes Film Festival officially began yesterday and we are already starting to see remarkable celebrities styles. While we were stunned by some of this year’s Cannes red carpet looks, we also like to see how our favorite stars dress when the attend some of the VIP and premier events. And the first celeb that impressed us was none other than our favorite Latina Powerhouse, Eva Longoria.

For the first photo opps, Eva stepped out of the Martinez Hotel where she is staying, wearing a sheer and silver Cristina Ottaviano bustier with an oversized power suit by designer Christian Siriano.

©GettyImages



The star wore a custom-made silver Cristina Ottaviano bustier

Her outfit consisted of a jacket with 3/4 sleeves and shoulder pads, wide-leg capri pants, her custom-made corset top and to complete her gorgeous and vibrant ensemble, a pair of Aquazurra strappy sandals. The “Desperate Housewives” actress looked ravishing wearing one of the hottest and trendiest colors of the year.

©GettyImages



Eva Longoria stunned with her stylish looks on day one of the Cannes Festival

However, Eva didn’t just stand out in her orange suit, later in the evening the actress, director and producer also turned heads as one the best dressed celebrities in the festivals red carpet. The 47-year-old wore a sheer black spaghetti dress by Italian designer brand Alberta Ferretti.