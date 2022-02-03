Eva Longoria strikes fierce poses and shows off her incredibly toned physique

Eva Longoria knows her angles. The actress recently starred on the cover of Women’s Health and she made an epic behind-the-scenes video of her striking all the amazing poses. While some people still have the grace of a baby deer, Longoria confidently wrote in the caption, “Strike a pose, there’s nothing to it.”

The hilarious and toned star knows how to keep it real and also shared a video of her walking up a “steel hill” in a white robe and face mask. She told Women’s health she doesn’t want to put a facade up for social media. “Sometimes people are scared to be themselves, but I am who I am” the Flamin Hot director said.

©Eva Longoria





Longoria is 46 and her body is serious goals. She told Women‘s Health she works out for her mental health and loves to rebound, which is a technique for trampoline workouts. Longoria got into the routine at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and she bounces for 30-45 minutes a day and fills in her 60-75 minute workout with strength training.

The fitness enthusiast works with personal trainers Julia Brown and Grant Roberts and said she uses “very heavy weights” and wears a heart rate monitor. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl,” she told the outlet. Longoria also does kettlebell flow classes and yoga.