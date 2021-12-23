Eva Longoria poses in her bikini, ‘This is what Xmas in LA looks like’

Eva Longoria shared a photo of her Christmas plans, which include a bikini and a pool. The actress shared a photo of herself wearing a pink bathing suit looking fit and amazing.

“This is what Xmas in LA looks like,” she wrote in her post where she’s seen relaxed, looking towards her left and enjoying Los Angeles’ sunny December weather. Her friends and followers were quick to drop praising comments in the post.

“She’s pretty,” wrote comedian Anjelah Johnson. “Why are you aging backwards,” wrote photographer Brian Bowen Smith, verbalizing what we’re all thinking.

Eva is one of the most prominent people in Hollywood. Aside from acting and appearing in a variety of projects, Eva works hard for there to be a larger presence of Latinos on and off the screen. “The problem is when you don‘t have a person of color within your community, if your neighbors aren’t Latino, the only reference you have of us is the news. And that doesn‘t do a very good job of portraying who we are,” she said in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment. “And so, representation in TV, in film, in music, in art, it matters because it educates the community about who we are.”