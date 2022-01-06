Eva Longoria shares how to boost your immune system with an easy-to-make wellness shot
By Shirley Gómez -New York

Eva Longoria knows that now more than ever is time to boost our immune system. Nature is the original and number one source of healthy and organic ingredients; therefore, taking advantage of all the great things Mother Nature provides should be a no-brainer.

The beloved actress and HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse recently took social media to share a recipe she found on the internet and made her own by adding a few ingredients she loves.

Ingredients

  1. Orange
  2. Lemon
  3. Lime
  4. Fresh ginger
  5. Turmeric
  6. Honey
  7. Cayenne Pepper

Method

Remove the skin of your citrus fruits, ginger, and turmeric. Put the whole orange, lemon, and lime into the blender and add one inch of ginger and turmeric. Once blended, add cayenne pepper to taste and mix again. Strain the liquid into a bowl. Serve chilled or temperature room and salud!

More healthy ways to strengthen your immune system, according to Harvard Health Publishing of Harvard Medical School

  • Don‘t smoke.
  • Eat a diet high in fruits and vegetables.
  • Exercise regularly.
  • Maintain a healthy weight.
  • If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation.
  • Get adequate sleep.
  • Take steps to avoid infection, such as washing your hands frequently and cooking meats thoroughly.
  • Try to minimize stress.
  • Keep current with all recommended vaccines. Vaccines prime your immune system to fight off infections before they take hold in your body.
