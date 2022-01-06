Eva Longoria knows that now more than ever is time to boost our immune system. Nature is the original and number one source of healthy and organic ingredients; therefore, taking advantage of all the great things Mother Nature provides should be a no-brainer.

The beloved actress and HOLA! USA Latina Powerhouse recently took social media to share a recipe she found on the internet and made her own by adding a few ingredients she loves.

©Eva Longoria



Eva Longoria shares how to boost your immune system with an easy-to-make wellness shot

Ingredients

Orange Lemon Lime Fresh ginger Turmeric Honey Cayenne Pepper

Method

Remove the skin of your citrus fruits, ginger, and turmeric. Put the whole orange, lemon, and lime into the blender and add one inch of ginger and turmeric. Once blended, add cayenne pepper to taste and mix again. Strain the liquid into a bowl. Serve chilled or temperature room and salud!