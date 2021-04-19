Garlic is a staple in many dishes across the world. Undoubtedly, this species in the onion genus is the best option to add flavor and character to even the simplest foods. Don’t believe us? Here are some ideas. Is your pasta too bland? Throw some garlic in it. Want to add a kick to your veggies or side dishes? Throw some garlic in it. Do you want to ward off vampires? Throw some garlic in it.

So while many of us can agree that garlic makes everything taste better, did you know that it also has some powerful health benefits? Dr. Vikki Petersen, Certified Clinical Nutritionist, Chiropractor, and Certified Functional Medicine Practitioner, shared with HOLA! USA, the incredible health benefits of adding garlic to your diet.

©Istock



“Garlic is part of the allium family along with onions, shallots, chives, leeks, and green onions,” Dr. Petersen explained. “The allium family is high in beneficial sulfur compounds, giving them a unique aroma and flavor to your food. Beyond flavor (and perhaps warding off vampires!), garlic should be a daily addition to your diet because of all the health benefits it provides, including boosting immunity, decreasing the risk of cancer, reducing inflammation, reducing blood sugar, and protecting your heart,” the expert added.

Here are Dr. Vikki Petersen’s top 4 health and wellness benefits of garlic: