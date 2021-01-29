How to properly nourish your body before and after a workout for optimal recovery

Since nutrition and fitness go hand in hand, what you put into your body before and after a workout is crucial for helping your muscles recover. A lot of people prefer to take some sort of pre-workout prior to their workout but with all of the different supplements and drinks on the market, it could be confusing to choose what is best for your body.

A protein shake is a great way to recover your muscles after a tough workout.

The 54D team and Rodrigo Garduño, the founder of 54D, recommends drinking a natural pre-workout such as espresso, coffee, or green tea prior to training. elaborated more on what caffeine does for your body prior to a workout. “Caffeine boosts your energy levels and helps you burn fat faster, by helping us preserve our glycogen reserves which provide more muscle endurance before we start feeling strained or sore. Having coffee before training will always help us use fat as energy,” said Garduño. Keep your pre-workout drink as natural as possible to avoid any nasty chemicals or ingredients in other supplements.

The post-workout stage is also an important element of your fitness process. During a workout, your muscles break down and tiny tears form in the muscles that help them grow stronger as they heal. During that healing process, your body needs protein to help rebuild the muscles.

Drinking protein after a tough workout is crucial.

Once your workout has finished, the 54D team suggests ingesting protein as soon as possible and an easy and quick option is a protein shake. When choosing a protein powder, stay away from ones with long ingredient lists and the ideal protein is one that has 25g of protein. “There are numerous types of protein supplements available in the market, with a wide range when it comes to quality, and what they provide to our bodies during different times of the day,” said Garduño.



“My favorite will always be hydrolyzed proteins because they are highly concentrated, with high levels of absorption,” he said.

Within the specifications of the protein, always check that it contains a maximum of 3g of carbohydrates and 1 or 2g of sugar per scoop to keep your protein intake as healthy as possible, according to54D. “Protein supplements should never be taken to replace meals in your diet. Protein shakes will only help you recover and grow muscles but they should not be considered food products,” Garduño said.

L-Glutamine prevents muscle catabolism.

Another supplement recommendation for muscle recovery is L-Glutamine. This supplement is effective against exercise-induced muscle damage, favoring muscle recovery after intense training sessions such as 54D exercises. L-Glutamine is involved in the maintenance of the immune system, prevents muscle catabolism, and helps maintain an optimal digestive system, according to the 54D team. “Glutamine is one of the main amino acids that muscles have at their disposal to recover. It can be taken after workout mixed with your protein and before going to bed taken with water,” advised Garduño.

Lastly, an essential part of any training program is hydration. It is very important to ensure that during the day we stay hydrated, as with exercise and sweating, dehydration can easily occur.

