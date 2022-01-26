Eva Longoria’s ‘La Guerra Civil’ premieres at Sundance Film Festival

Eva Longoria premiered her film “La Guerra Civil” at Sundance Film Festival. The documentary is Longoria’s second film as a director, and it follows the 1996 championship bout between Oscar De La Hoya and Julio César Chávez.

“La Guerra Civil” is a film that would have normally packed the red carpet with A-listers and fans. This year, it was an all-digital event, with Longoria, De La Hoya, and different members of the cast and crew making video appearances to present and discuss the film.

Longoria, who’s had years of directing experience, was approached by De La Hoya to direct a film of one of the most famous fights of his career. While she was intrigued by the prospect of it, she agreed only on the condition of doing the film her own way, using the fight to illustrate the cultural divide that exists between Mexicans and first and second-generation Mexicans in the United States. Texas Monthly provided a recap of Longoria’s statement after the screening. “What’s interesting to me is the cultural divide that that fight had. My household was divided. And so I thought that would be interesting to explore because I feel like it’s an issue we still face as a community,” she said.