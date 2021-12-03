Oscar De La Hoya responds to claims that Travis Barker raised his daughter Atiana

Travis Barker has shown how great of a dad he is to all of his children, including his stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 22. Travis married his ex-wife and Atiana’s mother Shanna Moakler in 2004 when she was 5 years old and from the outside it seems like he raised her as his own. Even after they split, she attended red carpets with him and his kids Landon and Alabama, who she grew up with. Her genetic father is former boxer Oscar De La Hoya and in an Instagram Q&A he responded to the question, “‘How do you feel about Travis claiming he raised your daughter?’”

Despite splitting from Atiana’s mom, Travis is extremely close to her and she often hangs out with him and his fiancé Kourtney Kardashian. Atiana seems to approve of their relationship and has joined the couple on family vacations to Disneyland and Utah. While her mom Shanna has made it clear how she feels about Travis and Kourtney, Oscar has nothing but respect. “I have nothing but respect for my man @travisbarker,” Oscar wrote on his Instagram Story, tagging the drummer.

©Oscar De La Hoya





Shanna and Oscar began dating in 1997 and were engaged the next year. They welcomed Atiana into the world in March 1999 but Shanna ended things when she saw him on a date with another woman at the Latin Grammy Awards in 2000 while she was at home, per DailyMail. In December 2000, she filed a $62.5 million palimony suit against Oscar which was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.