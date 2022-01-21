Eva Longoria and her abs run errands in Beverly Hills

Eva Longoria and her abs were seen walking around Beverly Hills. The actress and businesswoman was photographed wearing gym clothes and talking on the phone.

Eva took phone calls in her atheleisure outfit.

Eva was wearing an all-black ensemble, made up of running tights, a long-sleeved shirt, and black workout shoes. She had on a surgical face mask, a black Chanel purse, and dark sunglasses.

She was also photographed leaving her car.

Eva is constantly on the move, always finding new projects to produce, roles to star in, and businesses to launch. A day ago, she shared a video on Instagram, featuring a work trip she took to Vegas alongside her “Casa del Sol” team. “Casa del Sol” is Eva’s tequila brand, which she developed alongside Mariana Padilla and Alejandra Pelayo, two important women in the tequila industry.

Eva’s video shows her over the course of day, having a variety of meetings with different people, walking through Vegas hotels and restaurants, and providing everyone with tequila samples. Eva appears to be in her groove, comfortably selling and advertising her product and spreading its reach. By the end of the video, it’s night time and Eva is boarding the same private plane, ready to go back home after a long day of work.