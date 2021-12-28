The man who stole Eva Longoria’s heart: Who is José Bastón?

José “Pepe” Bastón was born on April 13th of 1968, in Mexico City, Mexico, as José Antonio Bastón Patiño to Ricardo Alfredo Bastón Talamantes and Gloria Patiño. Bastón’s childhood is part of secrecy that has followed him into his adult life; however, records show that he grew up to be a successful businessman.

In 2011 he became the director of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B, one of the largest media conglomerates in Latin America, known for being the most important producer of Spanish-language content, including iconic telenovelas and tv shows. José also served as a member of Univision’s board of directors and International Television and Contents president.

©GettyImages



Jose Baston and Ricky Martin are seen at the Global Gift Gala during Art Basel 2019 at the Eden Roc Hotel on December 5, 2019 in Miami Beach, Florida.

Despite his fantastic career, the media mogul started making headlines after beginning a relationship with worldwide-known actress and businesswoman Eva Longoria. The pair met over ten years ago when Longoria attended as a special guest on the 2009 Mexican Teletón.

In 2013 they saw each other again and were re-introduced by a mutual friend, while both were single. Eva and Pepe started dating and tried to keep their relationship a secret; however, their love led them to go public. In November of the same year, they became official when they were spotted holding hands on the red carpet at an event in Mexico City.

©GettyImages



Actress Eva Longoria and Jose Antonio Baston attend amfAR‘s 22nd Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Presented By Bold Films And Harry Winston at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 21, 2015 in Cap d’Antibes, France.

The pair eventually got married in December of 2015. Almost three years after saying “I do,” they became parents to Santiago Enrique on June 19, 2018.