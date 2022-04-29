Eva Longoria slooks stunning in a strapless white dress

Eva Longoria often shares stunning photos. One of her most recent posts features her leaning against a column while wearing a strapless white dress, looking amazing and like summer is just around the corner.

The photo shows Longoria looking away from the camera and leaning against a column with her hands behind her back. She’s wearing a white dress with brown buttons on it, and matching brown sandals. The look is made better by the fact that the look is so simple, with Longoria wearing few accessories, only having her earrings stand out. She looks relaxed, like she skipped some months and is already enjoying the summer.“Growth is a daily practice. Show yourself grace,” she captioned the post.

Longoria often shares inspiring posts on her social media. Whether she’s promoting her businesses and projects or sharing photos of her family, her feed is refreshing and luxurious, often featuring beach and pool breaks. Recently, she shared a photo alongside her adorable son, Santiago, calling out for the summer.

The photo was shared days after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s wedding, an event Longoria was in attendance due to her close friendship with Victoria Beckham. The two are so close that Longoria’s dress was designed by Beckham herself, a black dress with a pattern in the chest that she showed off on her Instagram in two different posts.