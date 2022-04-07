Eva Longoria shares how she and husband José Bastón make time for one another

Eva Longoria is opening up about how she and her husband make time for one another amid their busy lives and separate careers.

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress revealed that she and José Bastón make it a point to unplug from outside distractions so they can take time to really connect with one another.

“We have dinner every night and have a glass of wine all the time,” Longoria said. “Plus, we are so busy in our day that at night we have so much to talk about that we actually love unplugging and talking at the end of each night.”

While the couple does their best to turn off their phones at the end of the day, the Desperate Housewives alum admitted that she’s addicted to technology just like the rest of us.

“I’m a slave to technology and I actually hate it. I hate my phone,” Longoria said. “I’m running like six businesses and so I’m either emailing or texting or communicating but I do turn it off at home.”

Eva and Jose got married in 2017 and are parents to 3-year-old Santiago. Bastón is also a parent to three children from a previous marriage.

As for the technology restrictions at home, Longoria said the same rules apply to their son.

“We did no screens under two,” Longoria said, saying that even now, Santiago mainly enjoys “learning games like drawing numbers and drawing letters.”

Santiago did recently discover YouTube, but he’s still not “crazy about technology yet.”

“He goes in through waves,” the actress said. “Like, ‘I want to see this.’ And then he’ll forget about it for weeks and forget about the iPad and then comes back to it. So, I’m really lucky.”