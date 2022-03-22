Eva Longoria would be the ‘first to sign up’ for a ‘Desperate Housewives’ reboot

Eva Longoria is ready for a walk down to Wisteria Lane —see what we did there? The actress and businesswoman recently spoke about the possibility of bringing back Desperate Housewives ten years after its season finale.

Longoria, who portrayed Gabrielle Solis in the comedy-drama and mystery television series created by Marc Cherry, revealed that she would be the “first to sign up’” for a Desperate Housewives reboot.

©GettyImages



“Desperate Housewives” stars Nicollette Sheridan as Edie Britt, Marcia Cross as Bree Van De Kamp, Eva Longoria as Gabrielle Solis, Felicity Huffman as Lynette Scavo and Teri Hatcher as Susan Mayer.

“Believe me, I would be the first to sign up,” Eva said during an appearance on GoodDay New York, “like, I’m already on Wisteria Lane, and I’d be like ‘sign me up.’”

According to Eva, although she is down, Cherry isn’t as interested. “He feels like he’s fully explored those characters,” Eva added. “He really was like, kind of a ‘Why now?,’ like ‘Why now, what would they be doing?’”

©GettyImages



(L-R) Dana Delany, Eva Longoria Parker, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Nicollette Sheridan promotional photo for the ABC tv series ‘Desperate Housewives’.

In addition to Longoria, Desperate Housewives (aired from 2004 to 2012) starred Felicity Huffman, Teri Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Brenda Strong, and Nicollette Sheridan.

In the meantime, Longoria is focusing on documenting Jalisco’s beauty for her CNN+ show Searching for Mexico. The series is a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

According to Deadline, the six-part series will follow the actress and businesswoman as she travels across Mexico, exploring the country’s cuisine. CNN+ informed Longoria’s journey would take her to several areas, including Oaxaca, known for its traditional mole sauce and blue agave.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”