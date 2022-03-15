Eva Longoria spends time in Mexico and nuzzles up with a horse

Eva Longoria is spending time in Mexico, and it looks like she’s enjoying every minute of it. On Monday, she shared photos on her Instagram story nuzzling up with a horse in a stable. Longoria added a sticker that said “Mexico” in the flag’s colors and was all smiles.

Longoria later shared a photo of her and José Bastón’s son Santiago posing inside a giant dinosaur head. The 3-year-old looked precious smiling as he held on to a big tooth.

On Sunday, the entrepreneur shared a photo holding a bottle of Casa Del Sol in an agave field, so she could have been in Mexico for business. Her female-powered brand’s distillery is located in Arandas near Guadalajara, and she told Travel and Leisure she hopes to open it to the public soon. “Sundays are for tequila (well actually, everyday can be for tequila),” she captioned the post.