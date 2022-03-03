Eva Longoria is ‘Searching for México’! The star is in Jalisco filming her CNN+ docuseries

Eva Longoria is documenting Jalisco’s beauty for her CNN+ show Searching for Mexico. The actress and businesswoman is visiting the Historic Center of Guadalajara and walking the corridors of the Municipal Palace of Guadalajara.

The Desperate Housewives star also visited Mezcala de la Asunción, and the Guachimontones archaeological zone. According to Dallas News, Longoria stopped by the Tejuino Don Marcelino and the Yunaites restaurant, plus El Príncipe Inherito, in Mexicaltzingo, and Enrique El Viejo, in the Colonia Americana.

.@EvaLongoria lleva en su corazón y en su sangre raíces mexicanas; algo que nos hace sentir muy orgullosos.

Fue un gusto platicar sobre el gran proyecto que realiza en Jalisco, una apuesta al entretenimiento que será vista en todo el mundo. #LosOjosEnJalisco#FilmaEnJaliscopic.twitter.com/kwPKCYeszt — Esteban Estrada (@EstebanER_07) March 2, 2022

Searching For Mexico is a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. According to Deadline, the six-part series will follow the actress and businesswoman as she travels across Mexico, exploring the country’s cuisine. CNN+ informed Longoria’s journey would take her to several areas, including Oaxaca, known for its traditional mole sauce and blue agave.

“Partnering with CNN on a culinary-driven expedition throughout Mexico is a dream come true. I am so proud of my Mexican American roots and can’t wait to bring the hidden gems of Mexico to the world through Searching for Mexico,” said Longoria in a statement. “I am a huge fan of Stanley’s journey throughout Italy; he set the bar high, and I can’t wait for everyone to fall in love with the magic of Mexico.”

The Mexican-American actress, producer, director, and activist isn’t new to exploring Jalisco. Longoria co-founded Casa del Sol, which translates to “house of the sun,” tequila company made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Longoria said her new ultra-premium tequila Casa Del Sol is disrupting the game. “Well, I think it‘s one of the few tequila brands today that has authentic Mexican roots,” Longoria told us. “I like using every chance I get to celebrate my Mexican roots and any strong female influence. So I’m proud to be the co-founder of a brand that really not only has a distinct flavor but is rooted in tradition and culture. The tequila making traditions which, obviously, are from Mexico.”