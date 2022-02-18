Eva Longoria shares an adorable pool selfie with her son Santi

Eva Longoria is soaking up the sun with her and José Bastón’s son. The actress has been sharing photos from a beautiful lakefront estate that has a gym, and an awesome pool. On Thursday, Longoria shared an adorable selfie in the pool with her son Santiago and they were all smiles.
Before hitting the pool Longoria pushed herself to workout at the gym even though she wasn’t feeling it. “I’m so tired but I’m going to workout because I know it will make me feel better,” she said to the camera. “You only feel like ugh when you get to the gym, but then once you start you feel great,” the fit mom continued.
A few hours later, Longoria showed off another reason why you should workout - her toned abs. The 46-year-old looked stunning in a red bikini with the beautiful lake behind her. “When the sun hits just right...” she wrote.
The Flamin Hot director recently starred on the cover of Women’s Health where she opened up about her fitness regime. She intermittent fasts, drinking only coffee in the morning before her workout. She is also a clean eater who doesn’t eat sweets or chocolates and hates bread. “Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips—that’s my jam,” she explained. “I don’t like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it. Bread too—I hate bread. I’m never tempted by the breadbasket.”
As for her workout? It consists mainly of rebounding, a technique for trampoline workouts. Longoria bounces for 30-45 minutes a day and fills in her 60-75 minute workout with strength training. She also does kettlebell flow classes and yoga.
With the help of Julia Brown and Grant Roberts Longoria uses “very heavyweights” and wears a heart rate monitor. “I feel like my body changes the most when I do that—I wear a heart rate monitor, and I can see my heart rate spike from just doing a heavy bicep curl,” she told the outlet.