Eva Longoria shares an adorable pool selfie with her son Santi

Eva Longoria is soaking up the sun with her and José Bastón’s son. The actress has been sharing photos from a beautiful lakefront estate that has a gym, and an awesome pool. On Thursday, Longoria shared an adorable selfie in the pool with her son Santiago and they were all smiles.

©Eva Longoria





Before hitting the pool Longoria pushed herself to workout at the gym even though she wasn’t feeling it. “I’m so tired but I’m going to workout because I know it will make me feel better,” she said to the camera. “You only feel like ugh when you get to the gym, but then once you start you feel great,” the fit mom continued.

A few hours later, Longoria showed off another reason why you should workout - her toned abs. The 46-year-old looked stunning in a red bikini with the beautiful lake behind her. “When the sun hits just right...” she wrote.

©Eva Longoria





The Flamin Hot director recently starred on the cover of Women’s Health where she opened up about her fitness regime. She intermittent fasts, drinking only coffee in the morning before her workout. She is also a clean eater who doesn’t eat sweets or chocolates and hates bread. “Olives, pretzels, popcorn, potato chips—that’s my jam,” she explained. “I don’t like sweets or chocolate, and people hate me for it. Bread too—I hate bread. I’m never tempted by the breadbasket.”