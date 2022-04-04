Eva Longoria honors one of her ‘favorite people in the world’

Eva Longoria took to social media to honor her good friend Roselyn Sanchez for her birthday. In her message, the actress and businesswoman reveal that everything she learned about the entertainment industry is thanks to Sanchez.

“My sister, my friend, my muse, my mentor! She taught me everything I needed to know about this business. She taught me what real sisterhood looks like,” Eva wrote.

“She taught me never to let them put the camera too low because it gives you a double chin. She WAS and IS the super star I will always look up to! This was the job where I met her, LA DRAGNET! Gurrrlllll we were babies!!! I love you more now and wish you all the happiness in the world! You deserve it!!”

Fans of both stars flooded the comments section with good wishes and praised their friendship. Roselyn also reacted to the sweet message adding that she is looking forward to many more years of friendship. “My sis!! I adore you!! Thank you for the love, friendship, complicity and the many more years ahead of us growing and learning! YOU’RE my MENTOR!” she assures.

Longoria’s post comes after launching her podcast “Connections with Eva Longoria” as a part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network. The actress, producer, and humanitarian will use the platform to take her audience back to the very foundation of what makes us human —our desire to authentically connect with others.

According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, “Connections” will have open and honest conversations with “some of the brightest thought leaders of the moment.” The also businesswoman will engage on complex topics that affect and interest us all, including spirituality, money, romance, food, politics, and parenting.