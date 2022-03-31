Eva Longoria premieres her podcast ‘Connections’

Eva Longoria is launching the podcast “Connections with Eva Longoria” as a part of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura Network. The actress, producer, and humanitarian will use the platform to take her audience back to the very foundation of what makes us human —our desire to authentically connect with others.

According to the information shared with HOLA! USA, “Connections” will have open and honest conversations with “some of the brightest thought leaders of the moment.” The also businesswoman will engage on complex topics that affect and interest us all, including spirituality, money, romance, food, politics, and parenting.

Eva’s future guests include Huda Kattan, Dr. Shefali Tsabary, Elsa Marie Collins, etc. The award-winning actress and activist kicked off her podcast with her dear friend, award-winning storyteller, and former monk, Jay Shetty. Listen to “Connections with Eva Longoria” here.

Eva Longoria is also working on documenting Jalisco’s beauty for her CNN+ show Searching for Mexico. Searching For Mexico is a spinoff of Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. According to Deadline, the six-part series will follow the actress and businesswoman as she travels across Mexico, exploring the country’s cuisine. CNN+ informed Longoria’s journey would take her to several areas, including Oaxaca, known for its traditional mole sauce and blue agave.

The Mexican-American star isn’t new to exploring Jalisco. Longoria co-founded Casa del Sol, which translates to “house of the sun,” a tequila company made from the finest hand-selected 100% Blue Weber agave sourced from rich clay soil in the highlands of Jalisco, Mexico.

In an interview with HOLA! USA, Longoria said her new ultra-premium tequila Casa Del Sol is disrupting the game. “Well, I think it‘s one of the few tequila brands today that has authentic Mexican roots,” Longoria told us. “I like using every chance I get to celebrate my Mexican roots and any strong female influence. So I’m proud to be the co-founder of a brand that really not only has a distinct flavor but is rooted in tradition and culture. The tequila making traditions which, obviously, are from Mexico.”