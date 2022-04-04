Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson is driving around Calabasas in her custom Moke electric car. The Saturday Night Live star visited new pal Scott Disick in the vehicle Kris Jenner gifted his girl for Christmas.

Disick took to social media to post a video to his Instagram Story showing Davidson and joking that he was a pizza delivery driver. “Good to see you. Thanks for dropping the pizza off,” Disick said to Davidson, who replied, “Oh, anytime. Hey, have a good night, all right?”

“Love Postmates,” Scott later added.

©Scott Disick



Pete in pink! Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend drives her custom Moke electric car

As HOLA! USA previously reported Scott Disick and Pete Davidson are bonding. A source close to Scott exclusively told E! News that he officially “welcomed Pete into the family.” According to the publication, the insider revealed that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alumn and the comedian get along. “They have become good friends,” the source explained. “They both have the best sense of humor, and it’s always fun when they are together.”

The source also said that Pete and Scott have gone out “several times” together “without Kim or any of the sisters” present. The person informed that Kim thinks their fast friendship is “cute.”

Pete is also “slowly getting to know” Kim’s kids. A source told PEOPLE, “He is slowly getting to know her kids. Kim is not pushing it though.” The SKIMS founder shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½ with ex Kanye West. “She wants to be respectful of Kanye too,” the source said of Davidson meeting the kids.

“Kim is crazy about Pete. He is spending most of his time in L.A. now,” the source told the publication. “Kim is just very happy and serious with Pete,” the source adds. “Her family loves having him around too. He is very sweet to Kim. Everyone loves seeing her this happy,” they added.