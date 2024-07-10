Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have broken up: Report
Pete Davidson at 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'© NBC

Davidson and Cline dated for a little bit under a year

Maria Loreto
Senior Writer
JULY 10, 2024 7:42 PM EDT

Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline have broken up after dating for almost a year. The pair were first linked in September of last year, and never confirmed the news of their relationship. 

Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson in New York
Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson in New York

According to an insider, the split was friendly. "They ended things fairly recently, and I understand it was amicable," said a source to The US Sun

Davidson and Cline were first linked together in September of last year, with the two managing to keep the relationship private for a few weeks. Afterward, Cline was spotted attending Davidson's comedy show in Las Vegas. Page Six reports that the two spent the majority of their time in Vegas at their hotel, the Allē Lounge.

“Pete loves Madelyn’s dry sense of humor which he thinks is adorable because he’s the same way," said a source to US Weekly. "They’re thankful they have a loyal group of close friends because they’ve hung out with several people at a number events and nobody has leaked their romance.”

In October, the two attended a Saturday Night Live afterparty together in New York, where they were photographed holding hands. 

Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson
Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson

Cline and Davidson were 'in love'

According to various sources that discussed the relationship earlier this year, Davidson and Cline were happy together. 

"They are very much in love,” said a source to US Weekly.  “One of the reasons their relationship works so well is because they’re both independent and give each other space to miss each other."

Cline has previously dated musician Jackson Guthy and her "Outer Banks" co-star and love interest Chase Stokes. In the past, Davidson has been linked with Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, Chase Sui Wonders, and Emily Ratajkowski.

