Jennifer Lopez shows framed wedding photo with Ben Affleck amid divorce and reconciliation rumors

Jennifer Lopez is officially 55, and while the next chapter is sure to be filled with continued professional success, it's been all eyes on her personal life. The singer has been making headlines for months with rumors that a divorce could be in the future between her and Ben Affleck.

© OnTheJLo via Grosby Group Jennifer and Ben had a dream wedding

JLo's birthday was full of week-long celebrations in the Hamptons with friends and family, including a Bridgerton-themed party ahead of the actual day, which Affleck did not attend. On the morning of her special day, she was in the company of her producing partner, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and her friend Stevie Mackay. JLo reposted a video shared by Elaine showing the vocal coach wearing a "Happy Birthday" headband with a noise maker in his mouth. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that in the back of one of her mantels was a framed wedding photo with Affleck.

© IG: Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas JLo and Ben Affleck's wedding photo did not go unnoticed

The framed photo, Lopez's continued wearing of her wedding, and sources saying there is some reconciliation happening behind the scenes could all be good signs for their relationship. A source told DailyMail this week, "Jen and Ben agreed it is best to take some time apart so they can really figure out what it is that they want."

The insider claimed they were ready to "throw in the towel." "Divorce papers are done and ready to be filed," they said. "But they wanted to give it one last go before walking away from this and are going back to the beginning by writing each other letters. This is what made them fall in love in the first place."

A second anniversary is around the corner

The couple technically spent their second anniversary thousands of miles apart. Bennifer first made their marriage legal on July 16 when they got married in a surprise ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas.

© The Grosby Group Bennifer's Vegas wedding July 18, 2022

However, their big wedding ceremony was not until August 20, so the couple could still have plans to celebrate their anniversary together, honoring that date instead. For their first anniversary, the "Jenny From the Block" singer shared her post dedicated to Ben on the August date, using the lyrics to her "Dear Ben, Pt. II" as the caption.